BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of LEO stock remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Friday. 171,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.