BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
Shares of LEO stock remained flat at $5.31 during trading on Friday. 171,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.