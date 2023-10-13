BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Shares Down 10.5%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.75 and last traded at C$6.75. Approximately 1,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.67.
BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts.
