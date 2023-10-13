Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.69. 310,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $401.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.38. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.