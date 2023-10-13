Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,528 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 207,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $211,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 54.8% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.93. The stock had a trading volume of 373,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,388. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

