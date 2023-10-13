Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 31,072 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,072 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 210.2% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.50. 295,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,971. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $312.71 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

