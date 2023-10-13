Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $92.56 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $92,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,145,000 after acquiring an additional 918,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 127,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $856.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,071. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $510.01 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $866.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $831.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,178,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total transaction of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,128 shares of company stock valued at $54,882,510 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.