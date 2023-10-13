Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $85,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.32. The stock had a trading volume of 256,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,051. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.16 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.92 and its 200 day moving average is $288.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

