Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 4,491 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 682,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $68,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

NVS stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $97.24. 904,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.