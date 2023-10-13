Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,132,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $20.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $884.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $853.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $789.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $426.41 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

