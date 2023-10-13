Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.32

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.43, with a volume of 13726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.49.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.