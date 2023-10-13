Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,000 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 400,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,250. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $165.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

