Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 580,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 552,670 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $595.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $492,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

