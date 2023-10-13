Calamos Advisors LLC Has $29.73 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 561,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,672. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

