Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 74,986 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zoetis by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. 364,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,235. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $176.48. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

