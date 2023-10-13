Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.97

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.64. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 138,155 shares.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $325,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.