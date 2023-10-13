Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 300.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLNFF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Calian Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Calian Group Stock Performance
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.
