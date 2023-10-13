Cameco (TSE:CCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.78

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.78 and traded as high as C$51.25. Cameco shares last traded at C$50.60, with a volume of 1,213,273 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$56.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Cameco Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.4182528 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

