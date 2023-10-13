CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Down 16.1 %

CGRW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,571. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

