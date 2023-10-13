Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 341,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.
About Cansortium
