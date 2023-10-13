Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 54.0% in September

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of Cansortium stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 341,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Cansortium has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.21.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

