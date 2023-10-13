Cardano Market Cap Tops $8.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.67 billion and approximately $94.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.31 or 0.05773612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,259,372,927 coins and its circulating supply is 35,208,434,238 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.