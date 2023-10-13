Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CRS traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 1,211,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.79. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,013,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 336,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

