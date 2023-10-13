Carrier Global Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. 5,447,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,897. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

