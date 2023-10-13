Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Sysco accounts for 0.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.