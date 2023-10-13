Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 450 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.60. 2,350,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

