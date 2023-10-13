Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 798 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.8% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,144. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,911,455 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.