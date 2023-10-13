CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.53

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $3.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 25,973 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.06% and a negative net margin of 93.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.