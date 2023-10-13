Chain Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,977,459,825 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

