Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie’s Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Friday. 11,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Charlie’s has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 4.80.

Get Charlie's alerts:

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.