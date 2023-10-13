Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPKF remained flat at $18.30 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

