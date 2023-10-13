Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 259.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 21,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,458. The company has a market cap of $47.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.34.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 83.26% and a return on equity of 124.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
