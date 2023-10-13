China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Sunergy Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Sunergy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 7,100 shares changing hands.
China Sunergy Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
China Sunergy Company Profile
China Sunergy Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems.
