China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 774,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,909. The stock has a market cap of $298.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

