China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in DexCom by 103.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 801,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,831. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $541,162 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.