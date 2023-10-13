China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in DoorDash by 29.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $5,174,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $5,174,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,210.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $81,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,182.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,465 shares of company stock valued at $79,081,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $78.12. 673,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,198. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

