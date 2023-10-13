Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Christian Dior Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Christian Dior stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121. Christian Dior has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $243.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.02.
Christian Dior Company Profile
