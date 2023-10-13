Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Update

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Christian Dior stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.13. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121. Christian Dior has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $243.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.02.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

