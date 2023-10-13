Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CIOXY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,910. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 18.05%. Analysts forecast that Cielo will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.0099 dividend. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

