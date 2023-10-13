City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

Shares of CDEVY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

