Coin98 Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $81.25 million and $6.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003555 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006209 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,222,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

