Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLPBY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLPBY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

