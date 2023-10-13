Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%.
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
