Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerzbank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of CRZBY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 18,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 23.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

