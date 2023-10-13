Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of CMWAY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $63.39. 22,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.547 per share. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

