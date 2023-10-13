Comparing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A MGE Energy 15.94% 10.49% 4.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.04 $13.74 million N/A N/A MGE Energy $718.48 million 3.60 $110.95 million $3.16 22.62

This table compares Summer Energy and MGE Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MGE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Summer Energy and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A MGE Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

MGE Energy has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.19%. Given MGE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MGE Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of -103.95, meaning that its stock price is 10,495% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MGE Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services. It also generates electricity from coal-fired, gas-fired, and renewable energy sources. MGE Energy, Inc. founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

