Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 2,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

