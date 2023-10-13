Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,053,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems makes up 4.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $276,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 498,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after purchasing an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,885.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,258. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

