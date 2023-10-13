Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $231.29. 544,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,087. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.13.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.64.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.