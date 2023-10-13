Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.78. The company had a trading volume of 480,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day moving average of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

