Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 298,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 226,481 shares.The stock last traded at $39.12 and had previously closed at $39.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.