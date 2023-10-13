Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
About Core One Labs
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Core One Labs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.