Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Short Interest Update

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,655. Core One Labs has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

