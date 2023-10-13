Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading 1.8% Higher

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.14). 356,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 282,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.13).

Cornish Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.62.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

