Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG) Short Interest Down 97.0% in September

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cosmos Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COSG remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Cosmos Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cosmos Group had a negative net margin of 238.83% and a negative return on equity of 565.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

